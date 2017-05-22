Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Care Connect

3 The Old Shippon, Holly House Estate, Middlewich Road, Cranage, Middlewich,
CW10 9LT
01606 49876
www.care-connect.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Infinite Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
