Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Care Homes Stoke Limited

Park View Day Centre, 106 Moorland Road, Burslem, Stoke On Trent,
ST6 1EB
01782 815182

Local authority

  • Stoke-on-Trent

Who runs this service

  • Care Homes Stoke Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Upton

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017