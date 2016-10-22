Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care Link Northern Limited

57 Cliffton Avenue, Hartlepool,
TS26 9QW
01429 277951

Local authority

  • Hartlepool

Who runs this service

  • Care Link Northern Limited

Registered manager

Angela Ashley

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
