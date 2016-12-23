Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Care Needs Limited Stockport

Fairhurst House, 7 Acorn Business Park, Heaton Lane, Stockport,
SK4 1AS
0161 428 7628

Local authority

  • Stockport

Who runs this service

  • Care Needs Limited

Registered manager

Haydn Kelshaw

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
