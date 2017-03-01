Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Care Opportunities Supported Living

Rosemount House, 2-4 Chequers Road, Basingstoke,
RG21 7PU
01256 405460
www.careopportunities.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Care Opportunities Ltd

Registered manager

Jean Cottrell

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017