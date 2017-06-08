Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Care Resource Bureau

8 Prospect Cottages, Downley Road, Naphill, High Wycombe,
HP14 4QY
01494 256150
www.careresourcebureau.co.uk

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Care Resource Bureau Ltd

Registered manager

Tricia Downes

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
