Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Care Rounders Limited

Oxford Science Park, John Eccles House, Robert Robinson Avenue, Oxford,
OX4 4GP
07538 486070

Local authority

  • Oxfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Care Rounders Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017