Domiciliary care

Care Solution Bureau CIC

Room 7, 1st Floor, 22 Market Square, London,
E14 6AB
020 7375 1444
www.caresolutionbureau.co.uk

Local authority

  • Tower Hamlets

Who runs this service

  • Care Solution Bureau CIC

Registered manager

Abdi Gulaid

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
