Domiciliary care

Care Your Way Limited (Bexhill on Sea)

Unit 9, Napier House, 1 Elva Way, Bexhill On Sea,
TN39 5BF
01424 218100

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Belgravia Care Limited

Registered manager

Tracy Wraight

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
