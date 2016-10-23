Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Care1 Professional Services LTD

457 Valence Avenue, Dagenham,
RM8 3RB
020 8252 6130
www.careprofessional.co.uk

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Care1 Professional Services LTD

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
