Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Care4U WE Ltd

Regus House, 400 Thames Valley Park Drive, Reading,
RG6 1PT
0118 963 7448

Local authority

  • Wokingham

Who runs this service

  • Care4U WE Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017