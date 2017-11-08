Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Carefound Home Care (Harrogate)

Oakwood Park, Bishop Thornton, Harrogate,
HG3 3JN
01423 774070
www.carefound.co.uk

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Carefound Home Care (Harrogate) Limited

Registered manager

Lorna Dawber

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Outstanding
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
