Domiciliary care

Careline Homecare (Hartlepool)

Units 11 and 12 Usworth Enterprise Park, Usworth Road, Hartlepool,
TS25 1PD
01429 221323
www.carelinehomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hartlepool

Who runs this service

  • Care Line Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Ashley Jobling

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
