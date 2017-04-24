Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Caremark Basingstoke and Deane

Unit 25, Basepoint Enterprise Centre, Stroudley Road, Basingstoke,
RG24 8UP
01256 805669
www.caremark.co.uk/locations/basingstoke-and-deane

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • FYC Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017