Domiciliary care

Caremark (Chiltern & Three Rivers)

Unit 6, The Mead Business Centre, 176-178 Berkhampstead Road, Chesham,
HP5 3EE
01494 573900
www.caremark.co.uk/locations/chiltern

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • AS Chiltern Homecare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
