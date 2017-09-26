Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Caremark (Gedling & Rushcliffe)

113 Trent Boulevard, West Bridgford, Nottingham,
NG2 5BN
0115 837 5230
www.caremark.co.uk/locations/gedling& rushcliffe

Local authority

  • Nottinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • R & K Domiciliary Care Ltd

Registered manager

Sarah Stapleton

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017