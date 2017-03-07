Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Caremark (Harlow & Epping Forest)

Office 2-3, Circle Line House, 8, East Road, Harlow,
CM20 2BJ
07868 845320
www.caremark.co.uk/locations/harlow-epping-forest

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Oasis Care-UK Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
