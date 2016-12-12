Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Caremark Kensington, Chelsea and Westminster

67A Earls Court Road, London,
W8 6EF
020 3621 2253
www.caremark.co.uk/locations/kensinton-chelsea-westminster

Local authority

  • Kensington & Chelsea

Who runs this service

  • A.I. Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
