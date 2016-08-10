Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Caremark (North Herts & Stevenage)

A(2) Arden Press House, Arden Press Way, Letchworth Garden City,
SG6 1LH
01462 708714

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • In-Home Carers Limited

Registered manager

Claire Evans

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
