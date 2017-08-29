York Carers Centre offer a range of support to adult carers including a quarterly newsletter/events calendar, discount card and organise regular events and social groups. They offer emotional support and also advice relating to caring issues including benefits advice. They can also signpost those in a caring role to other organisations in the local area who offer support.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17