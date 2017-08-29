Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Adult Carer Support

17 Priory Street, York, North Yorkshire,
YO1 6ET
01904 715490
www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk
enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

About Adult Carer Support

York Carers Centre offer a range of support to adult carers including a quarterly newsletter/events calendar, discount card and organise regular events and social groups. They offer emotional support and also advice relating to caring issues including benefits advice. They can also signpost those in a caring role to other organisations in the local area who offer support.

Who runs this service

  • York Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers living in York or who look after someone who lives in York

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017