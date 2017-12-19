Hartlepool Carers exists to improve the quality of lives of carers throughout Hartlepool and the surrounding villages. They do this by providing bespoke advice, information and support services, as well as raising awareness of carers' issues locally, regionally and nationally. Carers can be of any age and come from any social, ethnic or cultural background and will be treated with respect and dignity at all times.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18