Support group

Art for Enjoyment

New Street Wellington, Telford, Shropshire,
TF1 1LU
01952 250944
www.wellingtonmethodistchurch.co.uk
wmc.office@telfordmeth.org.uk

About Art for Enjoyment

Everybody is welcome whether they are new to art or have been drawing and painting for some time. The course tutor is Liz Doody. The group cover a wide range of different projects using a variety of media, such as pencil, water colour and acrylics. Participants need to provide their own materials. There are also visiting demonstrators from time to time.

Who runs this service

  • Wellington Methodist Church

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Open to all

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
