About Carer support and assessment services

Carers FIRST provides a range of support services to unpaid carers in South West and North West Kent and Medway. A Support Worker can visit a carer, either at their home or at a place of their choice, and make a holistic assessment of their needs, identifying the areas where support can be given. They can offer information, advice and signposting to other local organisations. They can also carry out statutory carers' assessments on behalf of Social Services in some areas, or can support a carer in making a request for such an assesment. There are dedicated Older Carers Support Workers, who have received dementia awareness training.