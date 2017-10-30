Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carer support and assessment services

Unit 4 Michael Gill Building Tolgate Lane, Rochester, Kent,
ME2 4TG
0300 303 1555
www.carersfirst.org.uk
info@carersfirst.org.uk

About Carer support and assessment services

Carers FIRST provides a range of support services to unpaid carers in South West and North West Kent and Medway. A Support Worker can visit a carer, either at their home or at a place of their choice, and make a holistic assessment of their needs, identifying the areas where support can be given. They can offer information, advice and signposting to other local organisations. They can also carry out statutory carers' assessments on behalf of Social Services in some areas, or can support a carer in making a request for such an assesment. There are dedicated Older Carers Support Workers, who have received dementia awareness training.

Who runs this service

  • Carers First

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in South West and North West Kent and Medway

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
