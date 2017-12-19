Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carer Support Group

William & Patricia Venton Centre Astor Drive, Plymouth, Devon,
PL4 9RD
01752 256020
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Carer Support Group

Age UK Plymouth holds regular carer support group meetings on the first Thursday of each month to help support carers, including those caring for people with dementia. The purpose of these meetings is to provide a forum where people can access practical advice and information to assist them in the caring role and give them an opportunity to talk to others in a similar situation.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older carers and carers of older people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
