Age UK Plymouth holds regular carer support group meetings on the first Thursday of each month to help support carers, including those caring for people with dementia. The purpose of these meetings is to provide a forum where people can access practical advice and information to assist them in the caring role and give them an opportunity to talk to others in a similar situation.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18