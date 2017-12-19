Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carer Support Officer - Mental Health

Hartlepool Carers 19A Lowthian Road, Hartlepool, Durham,
TS24 8BH
01429 283095
www.hartlepoolcarers.org.uk
staff@hartlepoolcarers.org.uk

About Carer Support Officer - Mental Health

This role is to support carers who are supporting anyone with mental health problems, including those who support someone with a dementia. The Carer Support Officer enables carers to identify, choose or access the support and information they require to meet their needs. Support ranges from signposting/referring carers to appropriate services, and where necessary assisting them in accessing these services for themselves or the person they care for. This project helps reduce isolation through social, peer support and drop in services. The service assists carers by providing emotional, practical, or advocacy support, or simply by supplying important information on local and national support. The Carer Support Officer advocates for carers rights in partnership with other services, enabling carers to have a voice to influence the development of services.

Who runs this service

  • Hartlepool Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adult carers
  • Residents of Hartlepool

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
