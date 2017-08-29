Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Arts and Craft Group

Maidstone Community Support Centre 39-48 Marsham Street, Maidstone, Kent,
ME14 1HH
01622 685276
www.involvekent.org.uk
carers@involvekent.org.uk

About Carers Arts and Craft Group

Maidstone and Malling Carers Project run a small, friendly Art and Craft Group for carers. People bring along their own materials and do individual work, but the group also allows them to relax and socialise with other carers in similar circumstances. Maidstone and Malling Carers Project can arrange alternative care to enable you to attend. Please phone before attending for the first time.

Who runs this service

  • Involve Kent

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All unpaid carers in the Maidstone and Malling area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
