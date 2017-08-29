Maidstone and Malling Carers Project run a small, friendly Art and Craft Group for carers. People bring along their own materials and do individual work, but the group also allows them to relax and socialise with other carers in similar circumstances. Maidstone and Malling Carers Project can arrange alternative care to enable you to attend. Please phone before attending for the first time.
