About Carers Cafe Eccleshall

This cafe run by CASS The Carers Association, is a monthly get together where carers can come together with the opportunity to chat with other carers, swap tips on caring, make new friends and find out about other avenues of support. The cafe is open to carers, however, they can bring along the person they care for as long as they can support the person's needs. At the cafe, carers can enjoy a coffee, pick up information on caring, or have a free and confidential one to one appointment with a skilled CASS information worker to discuss any carer's issues they face. There are monthly invited speakers delivering talks and information. Recent examples have included: welfare benefits; assistive technology; health and wellbeing.