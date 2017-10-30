Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Cafe

Central United Reformed Church 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire,
S1 2JB
0114 278 8942
www.sheffieldcarers.org.uk
support@sheffieldcarers.org.uk

About Carers Cafe

This is an opportunity to meet other carers in an informal environment, alongside a cup of coffee and a piece of cake. All carers are warmly encouraged to come, and they are also very welcome to bring the person they care for. The event is supported by volunteers who could chat to the cared-for person, enabling the carer to talk to other carers.

Who runs this service

  • Sheffield Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any adult carer

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
