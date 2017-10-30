Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Count Selby District

Community House Portholme Road, Selby, North Yorkshire,
YO8 4QQ
0300 012 0415
www.carerscountselbydistrict.org.uk
selbydistrict@carerscount.org.uk

About Carers Count Selby District

Information, advice and support for all unpaid adult carers.

Who runs this service

  • Cloverleaf Advocacy

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid adult carers within Selby District

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
