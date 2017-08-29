About Carers Emergency Card

The scheme is for carers who may worry about what will happen to the person they care for if they (the carer) is taken ill or has an accident or another emergency to deal with. Both you and the person you care for will know that an emergency plan can be put into action at any time. Carers have said that this gives them peace of mind. The scheme is a partnership between York Carers Centre and 'Be Independent' (formerly Warden Call Service).