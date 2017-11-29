Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Brent Carers Centre 144-150 High Road, London,
NW10 2PT
020 3802 7070
www.brentcarerscentre.org.uk
email@brentcarerscentre.org.uk

About Carers Hub

Brent Carers Centre delivers a Carers Hub which is a single point of access of support on a wide range of issues for carers. There is also a Carers Forum, which is a quarterly meeting providing a platform to voice one's views and opinions in shaping and influencing new and existing support services. Brent Carers Centre operates advice surgeries in Cricklewood, Kilburn, Harlesden, St Raphael's Estate, Sudbury, and Wembley.

Who runs this service

  • Brent Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any family member or friend who cares for someone, particularly people living with dementia, Alzheimer's disease or any other medical condition or disability
  • Carers living in Brent or caring for someone living in Brent

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

