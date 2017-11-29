About Carers Hub

Brent Carers Centre delivers a Carers Hub which is a single point of access of support on a wide range of issues for carers. There is also a Carers Forum, which is a quarterly meeting providing a platform to voice one's views and opinions in shaping and influencing new and existing support services. Brent Carers Centre operates advice surgeries in Cricklewood, Kilburn, Harlesden, St Raphael's Estate, Sudbury, and Wembley.