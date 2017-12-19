Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carers Hub Rochdale

Rochdale, Greater Manchester,
OL16 9NP
0345 013 8208
ncompassnorthwest.co.uk/what-we-do/carers-support
enquiries@rochdale.co.uk

About Carers Hub Rochdale

The Carers' Hub provides a single point of access for all Carers including both young and adult Carers in the borough. The Hub exists to ensure that Carers of all ages have access to information, advice and a wide range of support services. These support services are designed to help Carers continue in their caring role for as long as they choose and to reduce the impact the caring role can have on a Carers own health and wellbeing. Support can include support from a dedicated Carers support worker specialised in fields such as young Carers support, mental health, dementia and ethnicity for example. They will also work with you to create a support plan to meet your individual needs. This could include; 1-2-1 or group based support, Peer support, and support to take a break including access to a volunteer sitting in service where a volunteer is matched with the person cared for to provide a short break from a caring role.

Who runs this service

  • N Compass North West Ltd

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers
  • Residents of the Borough

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
