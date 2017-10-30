South Lakeland carers aim to provide support to enable carers to continue in their caring role. This will include an assessment, in order that support can be targeted where needed. Services offered include an emergency card, giving details designed to keep the person they care for safe in case of emergency; a sitting service; counselling; support groups and a drop in service.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17