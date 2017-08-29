Credu (Powys Carers Service) have Outreach Workers based in North, Mid and South Powys. They can provide one-to-one emotional support to a carer; training, advocacy assistance; information about rights, benefits, and carers' assessments; access to carers' breaks; iCare Card for discounts; Carers Emergency Card scheme, a regular Newsletter and groups and trips for young carers.
