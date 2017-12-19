Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Information Service

c/o Social Services Ceredigion County Council Canolfan Rheidol Rhodfa Padarn, Aberystwyth, Sir Ceredigion,
SY23 3UE
01970 633564
www.ceredigion.gov.uk/carers
carersunit@ceredigion.gov.uk

About Carers Information Service

The Carers information Service provides high quality information and guidance to Carers and professionals. Carers join the Carers Information Service to receive the following benefits:regular Carers Information Service magazines; useful information relating to services, support, legislation etc. which will be tailored to individual needs; information relating to the Carers Forum which meets regularly to share support, information and friendship; information about events for Carers; information about relevant training courses; notification about consultations taking place on local and national issues.

Who runs this service

  • Ceredigion County Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Staff, professionals and Carers (or anyone enquiring about Carer support & services) based in Ceredigion including Carers living outside of Ceredigion who care for an individual living in Ceredigion.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017