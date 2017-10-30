Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Carers Outreach Service - Anglesey

Town Hall, Llangefni, Sir Ynys Mon,
LL77 7LR
01248 370797
www.carersoutreach.org.uk
help@carersoutreach.org.uk

About Carers Outreach Service - Anglesey

Carers Outreach Service provides information and support to carers throughout Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy. People can make an appointment at their local office or a home visit can be arranged. They can refer people to Adult Social Services for Carers Assessments and can carry out benefits checks to ensure that a person is receiving all the help to which they are entitled. They provide an Emergency Plan checklist, giving details of alternative care arrangements that can be put in place, if the carer falls ill or has an accident. Also provide carers with access to courses and to grants for purchasing essential items. A range of health and well-being sessions, breaks and lunch events are organised. A quarterly Newsletter, The Carer, covering carers' news and events, is also produced.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Outreach Service North West Wales

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adult informal carers of relatives, friends or neighbours
  • Residents of Anglesey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
