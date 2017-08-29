About Carers Outreach Service - Arfon & Dwyfor

Carers Outreach Service provides information and support to carers throughout Gwynedd, Anglesey and Conwy. People can make an appointment at their local office or a home visit can be arranged. They can refer people to Adult Social Services for Carers Assessments and can carry out benefits checks to ensure that a person is receiving all the help to which they are entitled. They provide an Emergency Plan checklist, giving details of alternative care arrangements that can be put in place, if the carer falls ill or has an accident. Also provide carers with access to courses and to grants for purchasing essential items. A range of health and well-being sessions, breaks and lunch events are organised. A quarterly Newsletter, The Carer, covering carers' news and events, is also produced.