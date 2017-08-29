Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Support and Information - Harrogate

11 North Park Road, Harrogate, North Yorkshire,
HG1 5PD
01423 500555
www.carersresource.org
info@carersresource.org

About Carers Support and Information - Harrogate

The Carers' Resource provides support for carers, no matter what their age, race, religion or needs. Amongst the different services they provide are: help applying for some benefits; support planning; guidance through the health and social care systems; a comprehensive information pack; tailored information on any caring or carer related subject; advice on how to apply for a carers assessment; information about planning for emergencies; opportunities to access support groups, coffee mornings, lunch clubs and supper groups; and help with employment issues for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Carers' Resource

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers in the Harrogate and Ripon area

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
