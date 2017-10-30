Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Support and Information

1 Beach Road, South Shields, Tyne & Wear,
NE33 2QA
0191 454 3346
www.stcarers.org.uk
castmanagement@yahoo.co.uk

About Carers Support and Information

The Carers Association offers a wide range of services to carers in the local community in order to support them in their caring role. Carers can call into the office, telephone or request a home visit. Services include information about services and benefits, advocacy, befriending, training and support groups. The Carers Association works with a number of other organisations including their local Alzheimer's Society.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Association in South Tyneside (CAST)

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any carer - someone providing support to someone who could not manage alone - in South Tyneside, or someone caring for someone resident in South Tyneside

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017