About Carers support and information service

Carers in Sheffield is open to all adult carers of an adult in Sheffield whatever the disability or condition of the cared-for person. The service is staffed by trained professionals who understand the pressures of caring and can help with any aspect of the caring role. They can give carers lots of the information they need as a carer, for example about: understanding how the social care system works; carers' rights; respite services and taking a break from caring; benefits and other financial matters and lots more.