Carers support group - Buxton

The Vault 2-4 High Street, Buxton,
SK17 6EU
01246 222373
www.derbyshirecarers.co.uk
highpeak@derbyshirecarers.co.uk

About Carers support group - Buxton

Derbyshire Carers Association runs this support group for carers.

Who runs this service

  • Derbyshire Carers Association

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone in the Derbyshire region caring for someone who could not manage alone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
