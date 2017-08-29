About Carers Support Group

Carers4Carers is a peer-led support group for carers who provide unpaid care and support for a loved one or friend. The group continues to offer support if that person enters residential care; former carers are also welcome. Set up with rural carers specifically in mind, Carers4Carers offers a nearby place to relax with others over tea or coffee while also being able to access necessary information through a programme of speakers. The Companionship Group offers care for loved ones for the duration of the meeting.