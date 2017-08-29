Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Support Group

Kineton Village Hall/Community Library Mill Street Kineton, Warwick, Warwickshire,
CV35 0LB
07947 893504
www.carers4carersonthefosse.org.uk
kcarers4carers@gmail.com

About Carers Support Group

Carers4Carers is a peer-led support group for carers who provide unpaid care and support for a loved one or friend. The group continues to offer support if that person enters residential care; former carers are also welcome. Set up with rural carers specifically in mind, Carers4Carers offers a nearby place to relax with others over tea or coffee while also being able to access necessary information through a programme of speakers. The Companionship Group offers care for loved ones for the duration of the meeting.

Who runs this service

  • Carers4Carers

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone aged 18 and above who helps look after a loved one, friend or neighbour who needs care because of illness, disability or frailty; those whose loved one is in residential care; former carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
