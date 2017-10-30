Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carers Support Group Isle

The Group Dwelling Lounge School Close Epworth, Doncaster, Lincolnshire,
DN9 1EN
01652 650585
www.carerssupportcentre.com
info@carerssupportcentre.com

About Carers Support Group Isle

Carer Groups meet regularly and offer a varied programme of events, including speakers, leisure and health activities, visits to local attractions, tea and chat, time to relax or to go for a pub lunch and general fun and friendship. If someone feels they can't come because of their caring responsibility, the Carers Support Centre offers a free sitter service for carers who have had a Carer's Needs Assessment. A qualified Care Worker will provide company and support to the cared for person whilst the carer attends the group.

Who runs this service

  • Carers' Support Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers
  • The cared for person must reside in North Lincolnshire.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 30/10/17 to 18/12/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017