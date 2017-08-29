Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Carers Support Group - Salisbury

15 New Street, Salisbury, Wiltshire,
SP1 2PH
0800 181 4118
www.carersinwiltshire.co.uk
info@carersinwiltshire.co.uk

About Carers Support Group - Salisbury

Carers Support Whiltshire runs monthly groups which are open to all carers. The groups have a speaker at each one to talk about a wide range of topics. There is always a support worker on hand to help and discuss any difficulties carers may have. Topics: crafts groups for wellbeing (the benefits of using crafts for relaxation and joining or setting up a group for joint support); benefits of volunteering (how to use one's skills as a carer to help other carers); free session (a free group where carers can raise any issue that may be affecting them in a safe and confidential environment); Carer Involvement - Having Your Say (how carers can get involved by raising issues that affect their caring role and influence the way that carer support is provided in Wiltshire); benefits for carers (how benefits can change as one gets older or their circumstances change); nutrition; wellbeing and coping strategies; a guide to hospital discharge.

Who runs this service

  • Carer Support Wiltshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Informal carers in Wiltshire, including carers of people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
