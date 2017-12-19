About Carers Support Service

The British Red Cross Ceredigion Carers Support Service provides information, advice and emotional support to adult, young adult carers in the county. Two Support Workers, one in the North and one in the South of the county, can provide one-to-one support for a carer and signpost to other relevant organisations. There are regular adult support groups (see separate records), where carers can meet a Support Worker as well as other carers in similar circumstances. They also provide manual handling, and every day first aid training.