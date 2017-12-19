Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carers Support Service

British Red Cross Unit 20 Parc Teifi Business Park, Cardigan, Sir Ceredigion,
SA43 1EW
01239 615945
www.redcross.org.uk
djohn@redcross.org.uk

About Carers Support Service

The British Red Cross Ceredigion Carers Support Service provides information, advice and emotional support to adult, young adult carers in the county. Two Support Workers, one in the North and one in the South of the county, can provide one-to-one support for a carer and signpost to other relevant organisations. There are regular adult support groups (see separate records), where carers can meet a Support Worker as well as other carers in similar circumstances. They also provide manual handling, and every day first aid training.

Who runs this service

  • British Red Cross Sir Ceredigion

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Unpaid carers aged 18 and above in Ceredigion

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
