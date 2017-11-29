Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carers Support Team

c/o Western Health & Social Care Trust 2 Coleshill Road, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh,
BT74 7HG
028 6634 4163
www.westerntrust.hscni.net
Carers.Support1@westerntrust.hscni.net

About Carers Support Team

The Western Health and Social Care Trust Carers coordinator's role is to support the various programmes of care to implement the regional carers strategy. The carer support team produce a range of information for carers which can be accessed through your key worker, directly from the team or via the Carers information page on the Trust website. They can provide a carer with information on how to arrange a Carer's Assessment, on health and wellbeing, and on local support available. All carers who are registered receive the Newsletter sent to them at home.

Who runs this service

  • Western Health and Social Care Trust

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All informal carers living in the Limavady, Foyle, Strabane, Omagh and Fermanagh areas

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/11/17 to 17/01/18

Alzheimer's Society
