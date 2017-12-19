Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Carers Support West Sussex

The Orchard 1-2 Gleneagles Court Brighton Road, Crawley, West Sussex,
RH10 6AD
0300 028 8888
www.carerssupport.org.uk
info@carerssupport.org.uk

About Carers Support West Sussex

Carers Support provides free, confidential and impartial information and support to carers in West Sussex. Carers Support Workers provide individual support to people caring for someone with any long term illness or disability. This includes access to a Carer Wellbeing Fund, a range of equipment to support independent living and information on financial support that may be available. The Emotional Wellbeing Service also gives carers access to counselling sessions.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Support West Sussex

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers aged 18 and over
  • Residents of West Sussex only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
