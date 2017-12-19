Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Support group

Caring for Carers

Guild House 156 Mannamead Road, Plymouth, Devon,
PL3 5QL
01752 201890
www.improvinglivesplymouth.org.uk/our-services/caring-for-carers
caringforcarers@improvinglivesplymouth.org.uk

About Caring for Carers

Caring for Carers offers support, information and statutory carers assessment to carers; access to the Carers Support Fund to enable carers to take a short break from their caring role; a monthly drop-in support group for carers and the person they care for (held in two separate rooms to enable the carer to take a short break); Dementia Insight training to support carers of those who are looking after someone who has been diagnosed with dementia; events and activities for all carers to access at a discounted rate.

Who runs this service

  • Improving Lives Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any unpaid carer who supports someone with dementia who lives in Plymouth.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
