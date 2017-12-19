Caring for Carers offers support, information and statutory carers assessment to carers; access to the Carers Support Fund to enable carers to take a short break from their caring role; a monthly drop-in support group for carers and the person they care for (held in two separate rooms to enable the carer to take a short break); Dementia Insight training to support carers of those who are looking after someone who has been diagnosed with dementia; events and activities for all carers to access at a discounted rate.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18