Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Carmarthenshire Carers Information Service

The Palms Unit 3 96 Queen Victoria Road, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire,
SA15 2TH
0300 020 0002
www.carmarthenshirecarers.org.uk
info@carmarthenshirecarers.org.uk

About Carmarthenshire Carers Information Service

The Carers Information Service aims to provide information, advice and support to carers. They have a team of carers outreach workers who can provide one-to-one support to carers to help them manage their caring responsibilities. Carers aged 16-25 years can access support from our Young Adult Carers Project offering one-to-one and peer support. Carers under 16 years can access support from our Carers Educational Years (CEY) Project.

Who runs this service

  • Carers Trust Crossroads Care Sir Gar

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Carers living in Carmarthenshire over 16 years of age

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 19/12/17 to 06/02/18

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017