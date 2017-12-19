About Carmarthenshire Carers Information Service

The Carers Information Service aims to provide information, advice and support to carers. They have a team of carers outreach workers who can provide one-to-one support to carers to help them manage their caring responsibilities. Carers aged 16-25 years can access support from our Young Adult Carers Project offering one-to-one and peer support. Carers under 16 years can access support from our Carers Educational Years (CEY) Project.