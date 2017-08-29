Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Support group

Daytime and evening activities

76 Hornfair Road, London,
SE7 7BD
0300 300 2233
www.thestablesse7.com
info@greenwichcarerscentre.org

About Daytime and evening activities

Greenwich Carers Centre host a wide range of activities; many are designed so that the person being cared for can come along too, so can friends. The activity programme changes so that as many different experiences as possible are offered to carers. Examples of activities include: 20th Century Songbook, Fun Bingo, Keep Active Morning, Look Back and Smile, Sunday Lunch. As well as their daytime and evening activity programme, Greenwich Carers Centre also organise day trips to the local beaches or place of interest.

Who runs this service

  • Greenwich Carers Centre

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • All adult carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Greenwich

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17

Alzheimer's Society
